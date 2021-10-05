OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) Short Interest Up 33.6% in September

OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,700 shares, a growth of 33.6% from the August 31st total of 14,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 61,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

NASDAQ OPBK traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $10.26. 8,074 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,381. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.34. OP Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $5.90 and a fifty-two week high of $12.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.26 million, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.69.

OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $16.81 million during the quarter. OP Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 28.25%. Research analysts anticipate that OP Bancorp will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. This is a boost from OP Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. OP Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

OP Bancorp Company Profile

OP Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of general commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It offers deposit, lending, online banking, cash management, e-statements, mobile banking, zelle, and wire transfer services. The firm serves the small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and residents primarily Korean and other ethnic minority communities.

