Navalign LLC Increases Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Navalign LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,519 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Navalign LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 78.8% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UNP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $256.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.11.

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded up $4.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $210.34. 54,205 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,918,211. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $218.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $171.50 and a 12 month high of $231.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 52.26%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

