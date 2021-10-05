MONK Price Tops $0.0461 on Top Exchanges (MONK)

MONK (CURRENCY:MONK) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 5th. One MONK coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0461 or 0.00000092 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, MONK has traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar. MONK has a market capitalization of $598,240.07 and approximately $994.00 worth of MONK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00020286 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001332 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 40.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000482 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000021 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 39.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000309 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00006261 BTC.

MONK Coin Profile

MONK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. MONK’s total supply is 12,963,755 coins. MONK’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_

According to CryptoCompare, “Monkey aim is to help the users from wasting their time checking virtual machines and wallets the whole day. Monkey will instantly update the users once the balance changes and will also keep an eye on the users Masternodes without needing to access them. Monkey is using an energy-efficient proof-of-stake algorithm, can be mined on any computer, and will never require specialized mining equipment. Fast transactions featuring guaranteed zero-confirmation transactions, we call it SwiftTX.Decentralized blockchain voting providing for consensus-based advancement of the current Masternode technology used to secure the network and provide the above features, each Masternode is secured with collateral of 2,000 MONK.”

MONK Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MONK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MONK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MONK using one of the exchanges listed above.

