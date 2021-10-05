Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (AEX:AD) PT Set at €29.50 by Jefferies Financial Group

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (AEX:AD) has been given a €29.50 ($34.71) price target by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on AD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €23.00 ($27.06) target price on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €30.80 ($36.24) target price on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Friday, August 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a €27.50 ($32.35) price objective on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a 12 month low of €14.72 ($17.32) and a 12 month high of €20.42 ($24.02).

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V., formerly Koninklijke Ahold N.V., is engaged in the operation of retail stores in Europe and the United States. The Company’s segments are Ahold USA, Delhaize America, The Netherlands, Belgium, and Central and Southeastern Europe (CSE). In addition, Other retail, consists of Ahold Delhaize’s unconsolidated joint ventures JMR – Gestao de Empresas de Retalho, SGPS, SA (JMR) and P.T.

