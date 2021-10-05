Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.95% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. provides an alternative investment platform principally in Brazil. The company’s business segments include private equity, public equities, real estate, credit, infrastructure, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions. It also offers financial advisory business. Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. is based in RIO DE JANEIRO. “

Vinci Partners Investments stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.52. 200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,023. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.55 and its 200 day moving average is $13.26. Vinci Partners Investments has a 52 week low of $10.50 and a 52 week high of $19.46. The company has a market capitalization of $750.58 million and a P/E ratio of 30.04. The company has a current ratio of 14.31, a quick ratio of 14.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.81. The company had revenue of $22.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.23 million. Equities analysts expect that Vinci Partners Investments will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Vinci Partners Investments during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Vinci Partners Investments during the second quarter worth approximately $102,000. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vinci Partners Investments during the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Vinci Partners Investments during the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vinci Partners Investments during the first quarter valued at approximately $383,000. 20.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management platform in Brazil. The company's portfolio of investment products and solutions covers private equity, infrastructures, real estate, credit, public equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions to institutional and HNWI clients.

