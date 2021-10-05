Zacks Investment Research Lowers Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) to Sell

Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Victrex Plc engages in the manufacture and marketing of polymers. The company offers products under the Victrex, Aptiv, Vicote and Victrex Pipes brands. It operates through the Victrex Polymer Solutions and Invibio Biomaterial Solutions segments. Victrex Polymer Solutions segment focuses on the automotive, aerospace, electronics and energy markets. Invibio Biomaterial Solutions provides solutions for medical device manufacturers. Victrex Plc is headquartered in Thornton Cleveleys, United Kingdom. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on VTXPF. UBS Group set a $36.32 price objective on Victrex and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Victrex in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Berenberg Bank raised Victrex to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Victrex in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Victrex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.66.

OTCMKTS VTXPF remained flat at $$35.99 during trading hours on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.12 and a 200 day moving average of $34.15. The company has a current ratio of 5.46, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Victrex has a one year low of $24.10 and a one year high of $36.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 37.49 and a beta of 1.30.

Victrex Company Profile

