Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) Price Target Cut to C$4.00

Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$4.25 to C$4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price points to a potential upside of 49.81% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AR. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Argonaut Gold in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Argonaut Gold from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$4.42.

TSE AR traded down C$0.07 on Tuesday, reaching C$2.67. The company had a trading volume of 426,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 944,975. The stock has a market capitalization of C$829.41 million and a P/E ratio of 7.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$3.02 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.92. Argonaut Gold has a 52-week low of C$1.90 and a 52-week high of C$3.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.60.

Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The mining company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$147.68 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Argonaut Gold will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Argonaut Gold Company Profile

Argonaut Gold Inc engages in the mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities at gold-bearing mineral properties in North America. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its primary assets are the El Castillo mine and San Agustin mine, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States; the Magino project located Ontario, Canada; and the Cerro del Gallo project in Guanajuato, Mexico.

