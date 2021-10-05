Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by investment analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SGY. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Surge Energy to C$9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Surge Energy from C$0.90 to C$1.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$3.34.

Shares of TSE SGY traded down C$0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$5.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,139,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,884. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.01 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.45. Surge Energy has a one year low of C$1.21 and a one year high of C$6.46. The company has a market cap of C$375.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.94.

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$80.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$85.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that Surge Energy will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert Allen Leach acquired 124,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$4.46 per share, for a total transaction of C$557,039.68. Following the purchase, the director now owns 364,528 shares in the company, valued at C$1,626,378.12.

Surge Energy Company Profile

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

