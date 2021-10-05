Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

LGGNY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Legal & General Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

Shares of LGGNY traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.35. The stock had a trading volume of 35,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,076. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 6.10 and a quick ratio of 6.10. Legal & General Group has a 12 month low of $11.53 and a 12 month high of $20.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.27.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $1.2553 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Legal & General Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.51%.

Legal & General Group Company Profile

Legal & General Group Plc engages in the provision of risk, savings and investment management products and services. It operates through the following segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR); Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM); Legal & General Capital (LGC); and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

