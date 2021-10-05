STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.29.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on STM shares. raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised STMicroelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

NYSE STM traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $42.79. 25,202 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,141,737. The company has a market capitalization of $38.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.86. STMicroelectronics has a 52-week low of $30.16 and a 52-week high of $47.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.62 and its 200-day moving average is $39.65.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 13.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that STMicroelectronics will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.53%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 47.1% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 806 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 146.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 993 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 8,200.0% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,573 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 2,542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

