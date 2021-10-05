AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Purchased by Financial Avengers Inc.

Financial Avengers Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,177 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the period. AT&T comprises 3.3% of Financial Avengers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Financial Avengers Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC raised its position in AT&T by 4,411.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its position in AT&T by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 1,824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 291.3% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742 shares during the last quarter. 51.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on AT&T in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Scotiabank upgraded AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Argus downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.74.

Shares of T traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 718,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,496,055. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.35 and a 1-year high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $44.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.39 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.60%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.41%.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

