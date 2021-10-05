Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Purchased by Beck Capital Management LLC

Beck Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 2.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,809 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Chipotle Mexican Grill comprises approximately 1.5% of Beck Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Beck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $4,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CMG. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CMG. Argus raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,110.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,495.00 to $1,630.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $2,075.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,863.86.

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 7,798 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,608.22, for a total transaction of $12,540,899.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,346,847.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 25,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,909.68 per share, with a total value of $48,563,162.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,408 shares of company stock valued at $72,494,297. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock traded up $42.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,847.03. The company had a trading volume of 4,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,017. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,172.29 and a 1-year high of $1,958.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,884.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,613.38. The stock has a market cap of $51.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.52 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

