Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Has $1.52 Million Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 49.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,407 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,421 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 308.0% during the 1st quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 420.0% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 234 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $0.86 on Tuesday, hitting $127.54. The company had a trading volume of 228,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,756,303. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $141.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.95. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $116.73 and a 52 week high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $8.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 102.31%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 81.44%.

QCOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $136.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective (up from $200.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.62.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

