Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,429 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises approximately 1.0% of Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Visa by 7.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 84,009,523 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,787,336,000 after buying an additional 6,034,535 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Visa by 0.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,175,579 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $8,718,106,000 after buying an additional 382,061 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Visa by 2.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,805,015 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,659,987,000 after buying an additional 515,935 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Visa by 3.4% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 23,646,481 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,529,020,000 after buying an additional 786,166 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Visa by 10.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,743,603 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,850,269,000 after buying an additional 2,009,038 shares during the period. 81.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 2,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.71, for a total transaction of $520,052.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,972,399.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.21, for a total value of $2,224,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,671 shares of company stock valued at $12,623,562 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Visa from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Visa from $260.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James raised their price target on Visa from $268.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on Visa from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.52.

NYSE V traded up $1.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $226.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,191,220. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $231.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.23 and a 1 year high of $252.67. The company has a market capitalization of $441.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.64, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. The company had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 25.40%.

Visa Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

