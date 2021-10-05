For The Earth Corp. (OTCMKTS:FTEG) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

For The Earth Corp. (OTCMKTS:FTEG) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 184,800 shares, a decrease of 39.8% from the August 31st total of 307,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 643,126,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

FTEG stock traded up 0.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting 0.00. 203,393,406 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 712,122,500. For The Earth has a 1 year low of 0.00 and a 1 year high of 0.00.

For The Earth Company Profile

For the Earth Corp. engages in the selling of consumable household products. It markets non-toxic, biodegradable green products ranging from an odor elimination solution to an eco-friendly stain remover and cat litter, and an entire line of natural cleaning products and health care products. The company was founded by Nelson Grist on December 16, 1993 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

