Private Bancorp of America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBAM) Short Interest Update

Private Bancorp of America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBAM) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 40.0% from the August 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

PBAM remained flat at $$24.75 during trading on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.64. Private Bancorp of America has a 52 week low of $13.25 and a 52 week high of $25.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.53.

Get Private Bancorp of America alerts:

Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $16.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.70 million. Equities analysts expect that Private Bancorp of America will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PBAM. Zacks Investment Research cut Private Bancorp of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stephens began coverage on Private Bancorp of America in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company.

About Private Bancorp of America

Private Bancorp of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking solutions. Through its bank subsidiary, it provides deposit and loan services. It also specializes in making loans on commercial real estate, as well as small to mid-sized business loans. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Commercial, Small Business Administration (SBA), and Consumer.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Private Bancorp of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Private Bancorp of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.