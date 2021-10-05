Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) Stock Price Down 6.2%

Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME)’s stock price dropped 6.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $27.00 and last traded at $27.00. Approximately 20,536 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 478,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.77.

ZYME has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zymeworks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Monday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Raymond James set a $74.00 target price on Zymeworks and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.13.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.45.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $1.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 million. Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 1,073.23% and a negative return on equity of 57.78%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zymeworks Inc. will post -4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ali Tehrani sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $136,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,508,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Zymeworks by 0.7% during the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,330,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,769,000 after purchasing an additional 29,869 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 331.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,401,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845,142 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 2.4% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,346,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,210,000 after acquiring an additional 54,871 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 32.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,316,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,363,000 after acquiring an additional 574,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cormorant Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 66.7% in the first quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,160,000 after acquiring an additional 800,000 shares during the last quarter. 77.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME)

Zymeworks, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of biotherapeutics. Its product, ZW25 and ZW49 are a bispecific antibody that cans two non-overlapping epitopes. The company was founded by Anthony Fejes, J. Haig deB Farris, Nick Bedford, Ali Tehrani and Andrew S.

