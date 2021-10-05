Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) Shares Down 4.3%

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) shares dropped 4.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $21.87 and last traded at $21.87. Approximately 363 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 127,849 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.85.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush started coverage on Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.86.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($5.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($4.72). Research analysts predict that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $264,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $285,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $290,000. 28.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:DAWN)

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

