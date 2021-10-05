DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) Receives $21.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DMAC. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on DiaMedica Therapeutics from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised DiaMedica Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Maxim Group dropped their target price on DiaMedica Therapeutics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

In other news, VP Harry W. Alcorn, Jr. bought 20,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.09 per share, with a total value of $62,794.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard D. Pilnik acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.27 per share, with a total value of $49,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 55,322 shares of company stock worth $184,545. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Corriente Advisors LLC grew its position in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 7.8% in the first quarter. Corriente Advisors LLC now owns 870,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,963,000 after purchasing an additional 63,328 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 104.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 155,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 79,695 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 153,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after buying an additional 39,700 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 142,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 38,322 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 133,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 5,101 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DMAC traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $4.05. 892 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,685. The company has a market capitalization of $76.08 million, a PE ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 2.50. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $10.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.81 and its 200 day moving average is $6.21.

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.02. Equities analysts predict that DiaMedica Therapeutics will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DiaMedica Therapeutics

DiaMedica Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel recombinant proteins. It develops the DM199 product candidate, which focuses on acute ischemic stroke (AIS) and chronic kidney disease (CKD). The company was founded by Wayne Lautt on January 21, 2000 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

