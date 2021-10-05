Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd

BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 21.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,966 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 2.5% of BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nellore Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,174,000. Karp Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 4,370 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,671,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 596 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Blacksheep Fund Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blacksheep Fund Management Ltd now owns 56,708 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $138,469,000 after purchasing an additional 19,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synergy Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Synergy Financial Management LLC now owns 5,639 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,769,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. 34.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GOOGL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,818.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $3,325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,884.67.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded up $58.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2,731.52. 33,350 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,533,521. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2,784.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,499.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,433.23 and a 52 week high of $2,925.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.27, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The company had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

