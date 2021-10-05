Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.61 Billion

Brokerages expect that Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) will post sales of $1.61 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Carnival Co. &’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.46 billion and the lowest is $1.24 billion. Carnival Co. & reported sales of $34.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4,635.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Carnival Co. & will report full-year sales of $2.69 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $4.90 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $17.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.57 billion to $20.05 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Carnival Co. &.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 30th. The company reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.53) by ($0.22). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 6,471.63% and a negative return on equity of 38.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.19) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CCL. Citigroup upped their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank raised Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Argus upped their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.96.

In other news, CFO David Bernstein sold 11,662 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total transaction of $268,575.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCL. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 92.9% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 52.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Carnival Co. & stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.42. 701,575 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,729,621. Carnival Co. & has a 1 year low of $12.11 and a 1 year high of $31.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.39 and its 200 day moving average is $25.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $24.75 billion, a PE ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 2.31.

About Carnival Co. &

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise; Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations; Cruise Support; and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

