Zacks: Analysts Expect BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $31.50 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) will announce $31.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for BTRS’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $31.20 million to $31.69 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BTRS will report full year sales of $128.74 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $128.00 million to $129.32 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $149.93 million, with estimates ranging from $147.70 million to $153.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow BTRS.

Get BTRS alerts:

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $31.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.47 million.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BTRS. Bank of America began coverage on BTRS in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on BTRS from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut BTRS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on BTRS from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BTRS has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.38.

BTRS traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $10.40. The company had a trading volume of 16,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 899,485. BTRS has a 1-year low of $9.83 and a 1-year high of $19.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.37 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.09.

In related news, CEO Flint A. Lane bought 74,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.14 per share, with a total value of $756,200.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeanne O’connor sold 14,049 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total value of $161,563.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 150,949 shares of company stock worth $1,550,472 in the last 90 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in BTRS in the second quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of BTRS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $617,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of BTRS by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 3,258,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,126,000 after acquiring an additional 440,085 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of BTRS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of BTRS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.76% of the company’s stock.

BTRS Company Profile

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BTRS (BTRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BTRS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BTRS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.