Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $124.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.34% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Ralph Lauren’s shares have outpaced the industry in a year's time courtesy of its robust surprise trend, which continued in first-quarter fiscal 2022. It reported earnings beat for the fourth straight quarter in the fiscal first quarter, while revenues beat estimates for the second consecutive quarter. Results gained from solid performance across Europe and North America regions and brand strength. Fast recovery across North America and Europe due to the easing of restrictions aided results. Based on strength in digital and improved gross margin outlook with higher AURs and its ability to translate top line growth to operating margin expansion, the company raised its view for fiscal 2022. However, the company expects freight cost inflation, global supply chain pressures and higher marketing costs to remain a drag on margins in fiscal 2022.”

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on RL. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $147.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Ralph Lauren in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Ralph Lauren in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.00.

Ralph Lauren stock traded up $3.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $121.16. 33,836 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 973,467. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $116.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.17. The company has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 53.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Ralph Lauren has a fifty-two week low of $65.20 and a fifty-two week high of $142.06.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $1.43. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 3.24%. Ralph Lauren’s revenue for the quarter was up 182.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.82) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ralph Lauren will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ralph Lauren news, CFO Jane Nielsen sold 4,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $546,057.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Hubert Joly purchased 8,400 shares of Ralph Lauren stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $117.90 per share, with a total value of $990,360.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 34.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 2.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,000,902 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $117,916,000 after buying an additional 25,285 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the second quarter valued at $8,343,000. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the first quarter valued at $35,780,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 170.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 454,246 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $53,318,000 after buying an additional 286,522 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 6.5% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 3,264 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.76% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

