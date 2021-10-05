Playgroundz 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $3.00 (IOG)

Playgroundz (CURRENCY:IOG) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. Playgroundz has a total market capitalization of $223,842.69 and $3.00 worth of Playgroundz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Playgroundz coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0078 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Playgroundz has traded 35.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001995 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.92 or 0.00061659 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.14 or 0.00109943 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $69.29 or 0.00138170 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 60.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50,158.55 or 1.00014550 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,352.78 or 0.06685340 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002730 BTC.

About Playgroundz

Playgroundz’s total supply is 2,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,545,120 coins. Playgroundz’s official message board is medium.com/playgroundz-official-blog . Playgroundz’s official website is www.playgroundz.io . Playgroundz’s official Twitter account is @PlaygroundzIOG and its Facebook page is accessible here

Playgroundz Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playgroundz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playgroundz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Playgroundz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

