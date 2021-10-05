Short Interest in FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDY) Drops By 27.3%

FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDY) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 27.3% from the August 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised FLSmidth & Co. A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.72 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.72.

OTCMKTS:FLIDY remained flat at $$3.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. FLSmidth & Co. A/S has a 52-week low of $2.60 and a 52-week high of $4.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.63 and a 200 day moving average of $3.84.

FLSmidth & Co A/S engages in the provision of engineering, equipment, and service solutions to the mining and cement industries. It operates through the Mining and Cement segments. The Mining segment provides single engineered or standardized equipment, such as crushers, ball mills, pumps, gravity concentrators, thickeners, flotation cells and automated laboratories to bundled equipment, full production plants, and maintenance solutions.

