Capital Planning Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,337 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Altus Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 488.4% during the 1st quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 513.9% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 2,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYG traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.52. 54,237 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,933,966. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $48.07 and a twelve month high of $68.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.56.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

