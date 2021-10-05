Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Hits New 12-Month Low at $58.70

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $58.70 and last traded at $58.72, with a volume of 10569 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.53.

OLLI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $68.00 to $56.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.88.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.73.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $415.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.60 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 11.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Ray Daugherty sold 1,097 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $98,730.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,330. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 1,500 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $133,575.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,448 shares in the company, valued at $217,994.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,988 shares of company stock worth $3,696,331 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 159.5% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 4,982 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 197,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,200,000 after purchasing an additional 26,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter valued at about $245,000.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

