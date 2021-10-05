Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) Shares Down 4.1%

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS) dropped 4.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.40 and last traded at $14.40. Approximately 3,794 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 164,989 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.01.

ALGS has been the topic of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Aligos Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aligos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $613.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.59.

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.55 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.15 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 17.7% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,230,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,726,000 after acquiring an additional 336,083 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Aligos Therapeutics by 55.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,084,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,099,000 after purchasing an additional 388,166 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Aligos Therapeutics by 59.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 983,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,045,000 after purchasing an additional 368,539 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Aligos Therapeutics by 73.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 298,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,087,000 after purchasing an additional 126,447 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Aligos Therapeutics by 42.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 255,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,205,000 after purchasing an additional 76,596 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Aligos Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALGS)

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a synthetic oligonucleotide that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB); and ALG-000184, a capsid assembly modulator, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat CHB.

