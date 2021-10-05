Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) Shares Down 4.1%

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS) dropped 4.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.40 and last traded at $14.40. Approximately 3,794 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 164,989 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.01.
ALGS has been the topic of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Aligos Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aligos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.
The stock has a market capitalization of $613.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.59.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 17.7% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,230,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,726,000 after acquiring an additional 336,083 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Aligos Therapeutics by 55.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,084,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,099,000 after purchasing an additional 388,166 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Aligos Therapeutics by 59.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 983,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,045,000 after purchasing an additional 368,539 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Aligos Therapeutics by 73.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 298,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,087,000 after purchasing an additional 126,447 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Aligos Therapeutics by 42.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 255,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,205,000 after purchasing an additional 76,596 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.42% of the company’s stock.
Aligos Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALGS)
Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a synthetic oligonucleotide that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB); and ALG-000184, a capsid assembly modulator, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat CHB.
