Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $0.74

Shares of Pine Cliff Energy Ltd (TSE:PNE) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.74 and last traded at C$0.73, with a volume of 129180 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.71.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PNE. Haywood Securities lifted their price target on shares of Pine Cliff Energy from C$0.60 to C$1.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Pine Cliff Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 16th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$246.09 million and a P/E ratio of -13.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 612.28, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.39.

In other Pine Cliff Energy news, insider Robert Disbrow sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.46, for a total value of C$46,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,222,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$10,222,350. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 425,000 shares of company stock valued at $231,250.

Pine Cliff Energy

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company primarily holds interests in natural gas assets in the Southern and Edson areas; and oil and natural gas assets in the Viking Kinsella and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta.

