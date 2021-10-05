KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) Trading 8.5% Higher

KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE)’s share price traded up 8.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.95 and last traded at $22.95. 18,336 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 619,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.15.

KNBE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on KnowBe4 from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on KnowBe4 from $24.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on KnowBe4 from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of KnowBe4 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KnowBe4 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.64.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.66.

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $59.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 million. Sell-side analysts expect that KnowBe4, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other KnowBe4 news, CEO Sjoerd Sjouwerman sold 1,976,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total value of $39,369,848.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeremiah Daly sold 3,416,966 shares of KnowBe4 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total transaction of $68,065,962.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,931,647 shares of company stock worth $138,679,987.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in KnowBe4 during the second quarter valued at $969,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,160,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in KnowBe4 during the second quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Matrix Capital Management Company LP bought a new position in KnowBe4 during the second quarter valued at $29,707,000. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new stake in KnowBe4 in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.43% of the company’s stock.

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development of security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. Its security awareness platform enables organizations to assess, monitor, and minimize the ongoing cybersecurity threat of social engineering attacks. The company's products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; KnowBe4 Enterprise Awareness Training, an integrated platform that simulated random attacks; KCM GRC Platform, a SaaS-based GRC platform; PhishER, analyses suspected attacks that employees report by clicking the Phish Alert Button within their email applications; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager that help customers save time and resources by providing an intuitive user interface with streamlined workflows that enables visibility into the ongoing audit and compliance processes at various levels of the business.

