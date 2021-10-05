Healthpeak Properties Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:PEAK)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 4,363 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 922% compared to the average daily volume of 427 put options.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Argus increased their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Healthpeak Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.85.

Healthpeak Properties stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,262,890. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.49 and its 200 day moving average is $34.29. The company has a market cap of $18.09 billion, a PE ratio of 35.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Healthpeak Properties has a 52-week low of $26.32 and a 52-week high of $37.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.17%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEAK. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 159.9% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. 92.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

