Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$2,128.57.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Constellation Software from C$1,900.00 to C$2,100.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Constellation Software from C$2,100.00 to C$2,400.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$2,100.00 target price on shares of Constellation Software in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Constellation Software from C$1,900.00 to C$2,100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Constellation Software from C$2,000.00 to C$2,200.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Get Constellation Software alerts:

CSU traded down C$7.64 on Thursday, hitting C$2,054.19. 13,223 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,908. Constellation Software has a twelve month low of C$1,366.66 and a twelve month high of C$2,240.00. The company has a market cap of C$43.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$2,111.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1,922.98.

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$18.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$14.44 by C$4.07. The business had revenue of C$1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.57 billion. Equities analysts expect that Constellation Software will post 66.1800007 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.251 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This is an increase from Constellation Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. Constellation Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.14%.

About Constellation Software

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in the United States, Canada, Italy, Germany, India, United Kingdom, Brazil, Switzerland, Austria, Israel, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector.

See Also: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.