London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 9,281.67 ($121.27).

LSEG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group from GBX 8,635 ($112.82) to GBX 8,890 ($116.15) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a £100 ($130.65) price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group from £106 ($138.49) to £103 ($134.57) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a £110 ($143.72) price target on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of LON:LSEG traded up GBX 56 ($0.73) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 7,468 ($97.57). The company had a trading volume of 463,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,795. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 7,852.18 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 7,654.61. The company has a market capitalization of £37.80 billion and a PE ratio of 73.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.24, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.01. London Stock Exchange Group has a one year low of GBX 6,854 ($89.55) and a one year high of £100.10 ($130.78).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a GBX 25 ($0.33) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. London Stock Exchange Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.74%.

In other London Stock Exchange Group news, insider David Schwimmer sold 24,113 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 7,868 ($102.80), for a total transaction of £1,897,210.84 ($2,478,718.11).

London Stock Exchange Group Company Profile

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, Italy, France, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other. It operates a range of international equity, ETF, bond, and derivatives markets, including London Stock Exchange; Borsa Italiana; MTS, a European fixed income market; and Turquoise, a pan-European equities multilateral trading facility.

