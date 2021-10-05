Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.22.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Jabil from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, raised their target price on Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 25,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total value of $1,481,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 204,588 shares in the company, valued at $12,121,839. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Dastoor sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.91, for a total transaction of $579,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 105,581 shares of company stock valued at $6,358,940. 2.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Jabil by 35.6% in the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 21,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 5,687 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Jabil by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,018,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,221,000 after purchasing an additional 36,393 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Jabil during the 1st quarter worth about $1,062,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Jabil by 1,938.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 36,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Jabil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,292,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JBL traded up $1.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $60.65. The company had a trading volume of 7,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 890,159. Jabil has a one year low of $31.41 and a one year high of $63.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.80.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. Jabil had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 29.25%. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Jabil’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Jabil will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Jabil’s payout ratio is 91.43%.

Jabil declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, July 23rd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

