The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NYSE:NAPA traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.28. The stock had a trading volume of 22,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,441. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Duckhorn Portfolio has a 12-month low of $16.16 and a 12-month high of $24.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.04 and its 200-day moving average is $20.49.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. increased their price objective on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Duckhorn Portfolio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

In other The Duckhorn Portfolio news, insider Pete Przybylinski sold 31,115 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $684,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Alex Ryan sold 17,693 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total transaction of $400,392.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,044 shares of company stock valued at $1,650,455.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NAPA. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio during the 1st quarter worth $136,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio by 1,792.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 9,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio by 1,860.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 18,603 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.81% of the company’s stock.

About The Duckhorn Portfolio

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.

