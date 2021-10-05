Cairn Investment Group Inc. Has $3.29 Million Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Cairn Investment Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,307 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up about 2.4% of Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COST. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.5% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 395 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.4% in the second quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC now owns 6,866 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.7% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,470 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.1% in the second quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 2,390 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.0% in the second quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 852 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $399.00 to $424.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $461.39.

COST traded up $2.90 on Tuesday, reaching $443.04. 7,094 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,260,521. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $307.00 and a one year high of $470.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $450.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $405.21. The company has a market cap of $195.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.33. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The company had revenue of $61.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

In related news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total transaction of $1,464,358.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.40, for a total transaction of $1,637,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,749,858.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

