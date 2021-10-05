The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) Releases Earnings Results

The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio stock opened at $23.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 5.10 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The Duckhorn Portfolio has a fifty-two week low of $16.16 and a fifty-two week high of $24.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.49.

A number of research analysts have commented on NAPA shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on The Duckhorn Portfolio from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on The Duckhorn Portfolio from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on The Duckhorn Portfolio from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. boosted their price objective on The Duckhorn Portfolio from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Duckhorn Portfolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Duckhorn Portfolio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.80.

In related news, insider Zach Rasmuson sold 9,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total value of $213,011.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Pete Przybylinski sold 31,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $684,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 74,044 shares of company stock valued at $1,650,455.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NAPA. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio by 24.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio during the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio by 1,792.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 9,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in The Duckhorn Portfolio by 1,860.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 18,603 shares in the last quarter. 19.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Duckhorn Portfolio Company Profile

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.

