Compound Hits Market Capitalization of $1.68 Billion (COMP)

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 5th. One Compound coin can now be bought for $305.67 or 0.00609918 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Compound has traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Compound has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion and approximately $225.91 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Compound alerts:

EUNO (EUNO) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000871 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000031 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000009 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Compound Profile

Compound (CRYPTO:COMP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,506,108 coins. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Compound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Compound and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.