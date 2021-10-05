Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,392 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 2.8% of Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 140 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 188 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wade Financial Advisory Inc lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc now owns 273 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,750.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,097.60.

Alphabet stock traded up $29.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,705.06. The company had a trading volume of 8,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,319,146. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,436.00 and a 52 week high of $2,936.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2,801.80 and a 200-day moving average of $2,538.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.34, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The firm had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $10.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,720.00, for a total transaction of $130,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,763,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,700.01, for a total transaction of $6,741,924.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 492,234 shares of company stock valued at $413,063,286. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

