OST (OST) Trading 9.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

OST (CURRENCY:OST) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. During the last week, OST has traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One OST coin can currently be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. OST has a market cap of $2.70 million and $6,098.00 worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,080.21 or 0.08163874 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002002 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.48 or 0.00052992 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $129.13 or 0.00258377 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.52 or 0.00111078 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00013133 BTC.

OST Profile

OST is a coin. It was first traded on November 10th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 762,469,095 coins. The official website for OST is ost.com . The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for OST is medium.com/OSTdotcom

According to CryptoCompare, “Simple Token enables any business to launch a branded cryptocurrency on open Ethereum sidechains. Simple Token, a protocol for consumer app tokenization is bringing crypto to mainstream apps, enabling them to launch branded crypto tokens without the ICO drama. “

Buying and Selling OST

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

