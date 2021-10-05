Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) Achieves Market Capitalization of $9.86 Million (DUCK)

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) (CURRENCY:DUCK) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has a total market cap of $9.86 million and approximately $354,654.00 worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) coin can now be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00000630 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002003 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002130 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.90 or 0.00061824 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.89 or 0.00109828 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.45 or 0.00138951 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 55.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,835.71 or 0.99713691 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,351.90 or 0.06706641 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002723 BTC.

About Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s genesis date was December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “DUCKUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.