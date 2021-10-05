dForce Market Capitalization Tops $23.56 Million (DF)

dForce (CURRENCY:DF) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. One dForce coin can currently be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000412 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, dForce has traded 8.1% lower against the dollar. dForce has a market capitalization of $23.56 million and approximately $12.10 million worth of dForce was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,104.54 or 0.08234167 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002007 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.46 or 0.00053072 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.90 or 0.00260603 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.51 or 0.00111362 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00013399 BTC.

dForce Coin Profile

dForce is a coin. It launched on July 25th, 2019. dForce’s total supply is 999,951,290 coins and its circulating supply is 114,772,957 coins. The official website for dForce is dforce.network . dForce’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet . dForce’s official Twitter account is @dForcenet

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce advocates to build a DeFi full-stack include stablecoin protocol, liquidity protocol, lending protocol, derivative protocol, and etc. Interoperability and programmability allow them to be layered on top of each other like Lego blocks to unveil more creative value-offerings and positive feedback loop among these protocols, which further fuel its interaction with other permission-less open finance protocols. “

dForce Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase dForce using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

