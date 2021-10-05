$8.85 Million in Sales Expected for Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) will announce sales of $8.85 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Sutro Biopharma’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $15.99 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.00 million. Sutro Biopharma reported sales of $17.82 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 50.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sutro Biopharma will report full-year sales of $62.55 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $46.71 million to $84.94 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $38.44 million, with estimates ranging from $8.00 million to $66.37 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sutro Biopharma.

Get Sutro Biopharma alerts:

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.28. Sutro Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 32.92% and a negative net margin of 114.69%. The company had revenue of $28.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.80 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on STRO shares. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut Sutro Biopharma from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.14.

In other news, insider Nicki Vasquez sold 3,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.62, for a total value of $72,729.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 1.6% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 219,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,081,000 after buying an additional 3,537 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Sutro Biopharma by 14.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 336,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,252,000 after acquiring an additional 43,257 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 133,577.8% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 12,022 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 25.5% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sutro Biopharma in the second quarter worth about $1,142,000. 89.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:STRO traded down $0.26 on Friday, reaching $18.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,073. Sutro Biopharma has a twelve month low of $10.28 and a twelve month high of $28.30. The company has a quick ratio of 10.63, a current ratio of 10.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $874.49 million, a P/E ratio of -10.55 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.56.

About Sutro Biopharma

Sutro Biopharma Inc engages in the drug discovery, development and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on the next generation cancer and autoimmune therapeutics. The company was founded by James R. Swartz and Sutanto Widjaja on April 21, 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Recommended Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sutro Biopharma (STRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sutro Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sutro Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.