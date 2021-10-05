Zacks: Brokerages Expect West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $684.73 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) to post $684.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for West Pharmaceutical Services’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $687.70 million and the lowest is $679.50 million. West Pharmaceutical Services posted sales of $548.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services will report full-year sales of $2.78 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.96 billion to $3.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow West Pharmaceutical Services.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.72. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 28.58% and a net margin of 20.58%. The firm had revenue of $723.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.55 million.

Separately, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

In related news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 9,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.76, for a total transaction of $4,456,470.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 41.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 794 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 94.8% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 113 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 13.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,718 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 7.9% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the first quarter worth about $697,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

WST traded up $8.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $418.07. 7,603 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 401,052. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $438.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $369.51. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 52-week low of $253.85 and a 52-week high of $475.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.93 billion, a PE ratio of 59.92, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

Featured Article: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on West Pharmaceutical Services (WST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.