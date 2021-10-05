Zacks: Brokerages Expect West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $684.73 Million

Posted by on Oct 5th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) to post $684.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for West Pharmaceutical Services’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $687.70 million and the lowest is $679.50 million. West Pharmaceutical Services posted sales of $548.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services will report full-year sales of $2.78 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.96 billion to $3.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow West Pharmaceutical Services.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.72. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 28.58% and a net margin of 20.58%. The firm had revenue of $723.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.55 million.

Separately, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

In related news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 9,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.76, for a total transaction of $4,456,470.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 41.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 794 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 94.8% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 113 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 13.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,718 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 7.9% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the first quarter worth about $697,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

WST traded up $8.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $418.07. 7,603 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 401,052. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $438.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $369.51. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 52-week low of $253.85 and a 52-week high of $475.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.93 billion, a PE ratio of 59.92, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

Featured Article: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on West Pharmaceutical Services (WST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST)

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.