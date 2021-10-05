Capital Planning Advisors LLC Trims Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,232 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 6,807 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 5.3% during the second quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,022,347 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,757,923,000 after buying an additional 305,021 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 7.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,958,328 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,155,436,000 after purchasing an additional 270,867 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 0.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,595,608 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $996,523,000 after purchasing an additional 28,919 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 13.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,581,219 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $992,533,000 after purchasing an additional 426,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,362,277 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $929,078,000 after purchasing an additional 71,277 shares in the last quarter. 85.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADSK shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Autodesk from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a report on Monday, September 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on Autodesk from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Autodesk from $340.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price (down from $370.00) on shares of Autodesk in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $330.11.

Autodesk stock traded up $3.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $276.52. 19,644 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,316,404. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.79 billion, a PE ratio of 46.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $225.04 and a 12-month high of $344.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $307.38 and its 200-day moving average is $293.57.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 69.10% and a net margin of 32.54%. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Autodesk news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 5,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.81, for a total value of $1,588,448.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 23,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.44, for a total value of $7,556,996.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,134 shares of company stock valued at $9,917,059. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

