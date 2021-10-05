Navalign LLC Sells 449 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Navalign LLC decreased its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 449 shares during the period. Navalign LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 100.8% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,929,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $765,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976,714 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Waste Management by 10.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,682,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $862,214,000 after buying an additional 647,203 shares in the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB boosted its stake in Waste Management by 180.3% in the second quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 975,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $136,680,000 after buying an additional 627,181 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 13.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,860,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $627,678,000 after purchasing an additional 584,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 83.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,237,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $159,649,000 after purchasing an additional 564,338 shares in the last quarter. 74.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WM shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $146.70 target price (down previously from $147.00) on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.97.

Shares of WM stock traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $150.11. The stock had a trading volume of 13,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,604,514. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $106.11 and a one year high of $156.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $151.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.48, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.81.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.09. Waste Management had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 9.69%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 57.07%.

In other news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 33,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.18, for a total transaction of $5,138,785.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,291,888.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 13,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,041,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,326 shares of company stock valued at $13,799,816 in the last three months. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

