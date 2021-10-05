Ag Growth International (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) Price Target Cut to C$49.00

Ag Growth International (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Desjardins from C$54.00 to C$49.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AGGZF. National Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ag Growth International in a report on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$55.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut Ag Growth International to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ag Growth International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.20.

Shares of Ag Growth International stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.18. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,304. Ag Growth International has a 12 month low of $19.57 and a 12 month high of $37.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.14 and its 200 day moving average is $29.22.

Ag Growth International, Inc engages in the manufacture of agricultural equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and International. Its product portfolio include portable and permanent handling, storage, conditioning, structures, processing, and technology.

