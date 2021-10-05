Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) Price Target Raised to C$76.00

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) had its price objective increased by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

SLF has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities lowered their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a C$64.00 price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$50.96 price objective (down from C$73.00) on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, CIBC raised Sun Life Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Shares of Sun Life Financial stock traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $53.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,684. Sun Life Financial has a 12 month low of $38.53 and a 12 month high of $55.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.68 and a 200 day moving average of $52.04. The company has a market capitalization of $31.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.04.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 9.51%. The company had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Life Assurance Co Of Canad Sun purchased 440,000 shares of Sun Life Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $11,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 9.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 55,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 8.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 2.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 0.9% in the second quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. 45.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate. The Sun Life Financial Canada segment offers individual insurance and wealth, and group benefits and retirement services.

