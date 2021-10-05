Short Interest in dormakaba Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DRRKF) Drops By 33.3%

dormakaba Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DRRKF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the August 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.
Shares of DRRKF stock remained flat at $$675.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $675.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $644.25. dormakaba has a twelve month low of $675.00 and a twelve month high of $675.00.
dormakaba Company Profile
