BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd Invests $1.59 Million in Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE)

BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 52,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,594,000. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd owned 0.17% of Arco Platform as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arco Platform during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Arco Platform by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Arco Platform during the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Arco Platform during the 2nd quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Arco Platform during the 1st quarter valued at about $368,000. Institutional investors own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

ARCE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arco Platform from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of Arco Platform from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $57.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th.

Shares of ARCE stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.48. 316 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,083. Arco Platform Limited has a fifty-two week low of $19.88 and a fifty-two week high of $44.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.12. The company has a market cap of $618.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -502.37 and a beta of 0.88.

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.81). Arco Platform had a negative return on equity of 0.55% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The company had revenue of $48.38 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arco Platform Limited will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Arco Platform Profile

Arco Platform Ltd. is engaged in the provision of the educational services. It provides educational content in printed and digital format to the private schools. The firm operates through two segments: Core Curriculum and Supplemental Solutions. The Core Curriculum segment offers two versions, SAS & SAE for high income private schools and upper-middle income private schools respectively.

